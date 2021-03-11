Income Tax dept seizes Rs 121.50 lakhs during search operation in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has seized Rs 121.50 lakhs during a raid at the premises of two people in Kolkata, the Union Ministry of Finance informed.



According to an official statement from the Finance Ministry, both of them were "engaged in the handling of cash of others on a commission basis."

"The Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure operation on March 10 on two separate persons based in Kolkata, who are engaged in the handling of cash of others on a commission basis. The search was carried out based on intelligence gathered by the Department," read the statement.

"The search action has resulted in the seizure of total unaccounted cash amounting to Rs.121.50 lakh," further read the statement. (ANI)

