Increase allocation of oxygen from 490 MT to 976 MT per day: Delhi Deputy CM

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on Thursday, wrote to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal urging him to increase the allocation of oxygen for Delhi from 490 MT to 976 MT per day. In a letter, he also said that because the three plants from where oxygen should be brought are around 1500 km from Delhi, the earlier quota hasn't reached so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is helping with manpower for imported oxygen tankers, vehicles where specialized skills are required to manage them.

Earlier today, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in COVID-19 management.

India recorded a massive surge of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. With this, India has seen the biggest-ever daily surge, taking the caseload to 1,83,76,524. The country also recorded 3645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

The death toll from the deadly novel coronavirus infection stands at 2,04,832.