Increase in FRP for sugarcane will help party in UP polls: BJP

Farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh led by Rakesh Tikait have been protesting since last year against the three new farm laws. BJP Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh, Vijaypal Singh Tomar told IANS that the pro farmer decision will definitely help the party and shows that the Narendra Modi government is concerned about the welfare of the farmers.

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) The BJP believes that the union government's decision to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane will help the party in next year's UP assembly polls, specially in Western Uttar Pradesh.

"Union cabinet decision to increase the FRP will definitely result in winning back farmers' support who are misguided by some political parties and farmer leaders over new farm laws. The decision also shows the Modi government's commitment to the welfare of farmers," Tomar said.

Terming the decision historic BJP Kisan Morcha president and Lok Sabha member, Raj Kumar Chahar said, "This is a historic and revolutionary step to increase farmers income. Since day one in office, Prime Minister Modi has been working for the welfare of farmers and to double their income."

A senior party leader pointed out that in the past an increase in sugarcane price had yielded political benefits and this time also it will help the BJP in next year's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved FRP of Rs 290 per quintal for sugarcane based on 10 percent recovery. The BJP leaders feel that the move will cool the anger among the farmers over the three farm laws. "With an increase in the FRP, anger among farmers will likely scale down specially in Western Uttar Pradesh where a section of farmers are part of the agitation led by Tikait," a party insider said.

But a section within the party in Uttar Pradesh also feels that the Yogi Adityanath government should also increase the State Advised Price (SAP). Many state governments like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have been announcing their own sugarcane rates SAP, which is given to farmers in the state and is usually higher than the FRP.

Earlier this year, a delegation of saffron party leaders including union minister Sanjeev Balyan, party MPs Raj Kumar Chahar, Satypal Singh and Bhola Singh and others met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issues related to sugarcane farmers including the State Advised Price.

A senior party leader said that FRP is still less than the SAP, which needs to be increased to win back the farmers' support in next year's assembly polls. "Any increase in SAP by Adityanath will further benefit the party and consolidate our support base among farmers and in Western Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The government has claimed that the decision will benefit the five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as the five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities.

--IANS

ssb/bg