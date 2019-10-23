Increase in MSP, merger of MTNL with BSNL among major decisions of cabinet

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The union cabinet on Wednesday took five major decisions including ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, reform in petroleum sector, cadre review of ITBP officers, merger of MTNL with BSNL and increase in MSP of rabi crops.

Briefing reporters after meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that increase in minimum support price (MSP) of cereals, pulses and oilseeds of rabi crops will give a big boost to farmers."The MSP for wheat and barley has been increased by Rs 85, gram by Rs 255, masur (lentil) by Rs 325 and mustard by Rs 225. This has been done to double the income of farmers and give them justice," Javadekar said.He said the allowance under PM-Kisan Yojna has reached eight crore farmers.He said a decision has been taken to conduct cadre review of ITBP and it will lead to creation of 60 new posts of A category."The last cadre review was done in 2001 when there were 32,000 personnel in the ITBP. Now there are 88,000," he said.Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were also present at the press conference.Javadekar said that decisions on "a big reform" had been taken in the petroleum sector in the meeting."New companies can now open retail petrol outlets in the country. This will increase investment and give the consumers more options and also increase competitiveness in the market," Javadekar said.The minister said the cabinet has approved merger of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). (ANI)