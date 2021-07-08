Increase in Taliban attacks violate human rights of Afghans: US Embassy in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 8 (ANI): US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday said the recent rise in violence by the Taliban violates the human rights of Afghans and is bringing hardship to the people of the country.



US Deputy Ambassador, Ross Wilson, in his Twitter post wrote that the country is already going through a tough time struggling with poverty, coronavirus, and drought, and the surge in violence by the Taliban will double their problems. The tweet read that increase in these attacks is a violation of the human rights of Afghans, reported The Khaama Press.

Wilson also expressed concern over the system supposed to be imposed in Afghanistan and added that citizens of Afghanistan do not support a system in which their basic rights are violated.

Earlier, President Ghani in a cabinet meeting directed the relevant ministries to provide aid to the people displaced because of the violence. He also said that the administration will provide necessary arrangements to the victims of drought.

Recently, the US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely. (ANI)

