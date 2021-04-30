Increase oxygen allocation, Himachal Governor urges Harsh Vardhan

Shimla, April 30 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday urged Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan to increase oxygen allocation to the state from 15 to 30 metric tonnes (MT) to avoid any humanitarian crisis.

He said the state was allocated only 15 MT out of 125 MT capacity at Inox Air Products plant in Barotiwala in the state's Solan district and urged the Minister to direct the authorities for additional allocation.