Increase oxygen allocation, Himachal Governor urges Harsh Vardhan

Shimla, April 30 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday urged Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan to increase oxygen allocation to the state from 15 to 30 metric tonnes (MT) to avoid any humanitarian crisis.
He said the state was allocated only 15 MT out of 125 MT capacity at Inox Air Products plant in Barotiwala in the state's Solan district and urged the Minister to direct the authorities for additional allocation.
Dattatraya said the state has already written a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding oxygen supply planning. He said the second wave of coronavirus was accompanied by faster spread rate and more importantly, affecting respiratory system of patients.
It is important to adopt a proactive strategy to contain the spread and impact of the disease, he added.
--IANS
vg/vd