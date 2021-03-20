Increase vaccination to contain virus: Himachal CM

Expressing concern over the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in few districts at a review meeting here, he said the effective use of face masks must be ensured and proper protocol must be followed for patients in home isolation.

Shimla, March 20 (IANS) With the Centre sanctioning 1.80 lakh more dosages of vaccination to the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday directed that the inoculation must be increased.

Thakur said special thrust must be laid on contact tracing and adopting proactive approach to detect cases of coronavirus.

He said the shopkeepers and other business establishments must be persuaded to adopt strategy of 'no mask, no service'.

The Chief Minister said all-official 'melas' would not be organised to check the spread of the virus. Only 50 per cent gathering, both indoor and outdoor, with a maximum number of 200 for indoor must be ensured on the social occasions.

He added the test, track and treat strategy must be implemented effectively. The RT-CPR tests must be increased and containment zone approach must be implemented strictly.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure proper sanitization of markets, religious and other public places.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said stringent action would be taken against those found guilty of violation of various standard operating procedures such as use of face masks.

--IANS

vg/sdr/