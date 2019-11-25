Increased domestic production strengthened defence capability: Rajnath

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India's defence capability has strengthen through increased domestic production and reduced dependence on import of military hardware.

The minister, while addressing the second bi-annual Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference, said: "The IAF has proven itself time and again. It has earned the respect of foreign air forces who are eager to cooperate with us."

He stressed that India now has to seize new opportunities for indigenous design and development.

"I urge the air force commanders to use the conference for developing strategies against future challenges and enhancing IAF's capability. The IAF is growing steadily towards becoming a truly strategic aerospace power," Rajnath Singh said. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, emphasised the need for further enhancing India's operational capabilities to deter any misadventure by the adversaries. He highlighted the need for continuous enhancement of in-house maintenance capabilities and optimum utilisation of new inductions in order to make IAF a formidable combat force. He also emphasised the need for enhanced joint training with the Indian Army as well as the Indian Navy for fostering jointmanship and ensuring national security. The two-day conference would conduct deliberations on joint operations, anti-drone operations, countering asymmetric warfare and further strengthening precision targeting and cyber and information warfare capability. "Issues pertaining to indigenisation, streamlining procurement of equipment, strengthening training and optimisation of the human resource policies would also be discussed during this conference," Bhadauria said. sk/arm