Increased outreach of RS over last four years: officials

Sharing the details of the outreach, the officials also said that from the date of the assumption of Office as Chairman of the Upper House in August, 2017 by M. Venkaiah Naidu, a total of 491 Press Communication have been issued on various aspects of the functioning of the House and the Secretariat.

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Public communication through media has been increased manifold to keep the people aware of the functioning of the Rajya Sabha in the last four years, the officials said here on Wednesday.

During 2012-17, a total of 135 media communication products were issued which comes to two releases per week.

While reviewing the communication outreach during the last four years, the Secretary General Dr PPK Ramacharyulu has asked on the direction of the Chairman, to intensify in pursuance to bring the House closer to the people by keeping them informed of various aspects of its functioning.

The officials also said that a large number of communication products issued were based on extensive research undertaken in respect of variation in the productivity of the House over time through time series analysis, total volume of legislation since 1952 including the landmark ones, time share of legislation and other items of the business of the House, changed dynamics of the House in terms of the strength of the ruling and opposition parties in the House.

They also said that a detailed analysis of the functioning of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees have also been done for the first time since their inception in 1993, participation of members in the debates and other proceedings of the House, extent of utilisation of Question Hour and Zero Hour, scale of disruptions, observations and exhortations of Naidu, summaries of reports submitted to the House by the eight Department Related Standing Committees, outcomes of each session of the House, various initiatives taken by the Chairman and the Secretariat, they added.

During the review of the communication status, the Secretary General further noted that these enhanced communication efforts were also in line with the Chairman's conviction that the Parliament is ultimately accountable to the people who deserve to be kept informed of its functioning and that of the Members as well on a regular basis.

--IANS

ams/skp/