Increasing number of UP Civil Service aspirants opt for Sanskrit

Over 500 aspirants have appeared this year in the entrance test conducted by UP Sanskrit Sansthan for free preparations for the UPSC exam.

There has been more than a two-and-a half-fold increase seen in the number of civil service aspirants opting for Sanskrit as a subject.

Lucknow, Sep 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh's initiatives to promote Sanskrit seem to be paying off.

The number of students taking online Sanskrit classes from UP Sanskrit Sansthan has also gone up to 60,000.

Under the free coaching programme, UP Sanskrit Sansthan helps aspirants prepare for civil services preliminary examination to interview in Sanskrit.

The selection of students is done through an entrance exam followed by an interview in which aspirants are called according to the merit. A total of 60 students are selected. There is also a provision for direct admission to 15 candidates who have already cleared the preliminary examination.

UP Sanskrit Sansthan head Prof Vachaspati Mishra said students from other states also come for coaching.

"Students from Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab are also being given free coaching for civil services with Sanskrit. About 946 aspirants registered for the third session," he added.

