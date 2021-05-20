Increasing oxygen supply in hospitals: Himachal CM

Thakur said proper supply of oxygen cylinders should be maintained in the state so that patients do not suffer for want of oxygen.

Shimla, May 20 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said 1,036 additional oxygen concentrators would be made available to the state by the Centre.

He said the state has also urged the Centre to increase the oxygen quota for the state by 10 metric tonnes (MT). He said that Central government has already increased oxygen quota from 15 MT to 30 MT.

He said the state has 6,200 D-type and 2,200 B-type cylinders to cater to the needs of the patients. He said 250 cylinders have been procured by the state from different agencies under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The Chief Minister said the state was also endeavouring to have 20 kilolitre oxygen cryogenic tanks. Two such tanks would be placed at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

