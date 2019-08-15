Independence Day brings new dawn for J&K, Ladakh: Yogi

This Independence Day has brought a new dawn for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

He wrote on Twitter: "A new path has opened for the progress of our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A new chapter of development is going to written. I thank the honourable Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister for taking a courageous decision of writing a golden chapter in the history of India's unity and soveriegnity."

Adityanath added: "Let's take a pledge to build a new India, new Uttar Pradesh where people from different caste, creed, community get equal opportunity to progress fully to their capacities. For our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, this Independence Day has brought a new dawn; they got freedom from the shackles of Article 370."

The Chief Minister also wished people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which is celebrated across India along with Independence Day.