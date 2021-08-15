Independence Day: Locals in Kanpur continuing tradition of hoisting national flag at midnight since 1947

Independence Day was celebrated with fireworks at the midnight on Meston Road of the city.The tradition of hoisting the national flag at midnight has been followed here since 1947. The flag was first hoisted here at 12 o'clock on the intervening night of August 14 and August 15 in 1947. The freedom fighters of the city also participate in this flag hoisting.People sang the national anthem after the flag hoisting ceremony."Today we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our Independence. We have been following our 75-year-old tradition of hoisting the flag at midnight. We remember the people who sacrificed their lives for the country," Congress worker Shankar Datt Mishra told ANI.The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation. (ANI)