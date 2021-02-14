Independent candidates elected as chairman, vice-chairman of Poonch DDC

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): While Independent candidate Tazeem Akhter was elected as chairperson, Mohammad Ashfaq was chosen as the vice-chairperson, of Poonch District Development Council (DDC) on Saturday, said an official.



Rahul Yadav, Poonch District Development Commissioner, said that Akhter bagged 8 votes to become chairperson, while Nazia who contested against Akhter got 6 votes. Ashfaq registered victory on vice-chairperson post with 9 votes against his opponent Wazid Khan who received 5 votes, said Yadav.

DDC members voted to select chairperson and vice-chairperson, said the official.

Newly elected chairperson Akhter said that she will work for development in rural areas.

"I am thankful to members of DDC and people of my area. The development of rural areas will be our priority. We will resolve all the problems. I am thankful to the government for providing reservation to women candidates in DDC," she said.

Newly elected vice-chairperson Ashfaq is an engineer by profession, who left his job after working for three years. Since then he was working for society. "As a vice-chairperson, I will work for the development of my area in the field of electricity and water facilities,' he said.

DDC polls held in December 2020, were the first major elections held in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)

