Independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to BJP: Gopal Kanda

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Haryana Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda on Friday said that six to seven independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to Bharatiya Janata Party for forming government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Gopal Kanda said, "Our stance is very clear. We want Haryana to be on the path of the development just like the rest of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Six to seven independent candidates have pledged unconditional support to BJP after talks with their top leadership."He also said that his family has a history of supporting Jan Sangh and he is part of it."My family has been associated with RSS since 1926. My father fought this country's first general elections on a Jan Sangh's ticket so we are a part of their family," he added.Kanda also asserted that the independent candidates have not demanded any ministerial berth from the BJP.A former Haryana minister, he has won from Sirsa assembly seat by a margin of 602 votes defeating independent candidate Gokul Setia.The BJP has won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.Several independent MLAs have already voiced their support for the BJP. (ANI)