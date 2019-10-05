India, Bangladesh sign MoU on coastal radar system

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh on Saturday signed an MoU that will enable India to set up a coastal surveillance system radar in the neighbouring country as part of efforts to harness bilateral defence cooperation and building a closer maritime security partnership between the two countries.

The expanding nature of bilateral relationships included the joint inauguration of three bilateral development partnership projects including the import of bulk LPG from Bangladesh and agreement on a series of steps to boost land, air, and water connectivity.The two sides signed seven pacts after a summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and this included an MoU for providing a coastal surveillance system.The joint statement issued after the meeting said that the two leaders recognised the need for increased cooperation in defence for a more integrated and secure neighbourhood, taking into account the illustrious history of their cooperation from the joint operation of both forces during Bangladesh's Great Liberation War in December 1971."Both the Prime Ministers welcomed the initiatives for the development of closer maritime security partnership, and noted the progress made in finalisation of an MoU on Establishment of Coastal Surveillance Radar System in Bangladesh," said the statement.Both leaders also agreed to expedite work towards drawing upon a US $ 500 million Defence Line of Credit extended by India to Bangladesh, for which the implementation arrangements were finalised in April 2019.The other pacts signed included Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports goods to and from India; MoU on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni river by India for drinking water supply scheme for Sabroom town in Tripura, agreement concerning the implementation of the Lines of Credit (LoCs), MoU between University of Hyderabad and University of Dhaka, renewal of cultural exchange programme and MoU on cooperation in youth affairs.The statement said that both sides recognised that increasing connectivity through air, water, rail, road offers a mutually beneficial opportunity for enhancing economic cooperation between Bangladesh and the North Eastern States of India and beyond."The leaders welcomed the conclusion of Standard Operating Procedures for the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India, particularly to and from the North East of India, which could create a win-win situation for both economies," it said.Both leaders underlined the immense potential of movement of cargo using the inland water and coastal shipping trade. Towards this, they welcomed the decision to operationalize the Dhulian-Gadagari-Rajshahi-Daulatdia-Aricha Route (to and fro) and include Daudkandi-Sonamura Route (to and fro) under Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade.They agreed to expedite discussions on modalities for greater use of each others' seaports for trans-shipment of their respective export cargoes,The two leaders agreed to early operationalization of the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement for movement of goods and passengers between the member countries who are willing and ready or to work towards a bilateral India-Bangladesh Motor Vehicles Agreement.The two leaders welcomed plans for the commencement of the Dhaka-Siliguri bus service.The two leaders directed the Technical Level Committee of the Joint Rivers Commission to expeditiously exchange updated data and information and prepare the draft framework of Interim Sharing Agreements for the six rivers -- Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dharla and Dudhkumar and to firm up the draft framework of interim sharing agreement of Feni river.Both leaders recognized the immense potential of cooperation between the two countries in the railways sector.Both Leaders directed the concerned officials to expedite the completion of modalities for the provision of railway rolling stock supplies by India to Bangladesh, and on the modernization of the Saidpur workshop in Bangladesh.The two leaders welcomed the decision to enhance the capacity entitlement in air services from the existing 61 services per week to 91 services per week with effect from Summer 2019 schedule, and further to 120 services per week with effect from the winter 2020 schedule. (ANI)