India, China discuss bilateral investment at financial dialogue meeting

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI) The ninth India-China Financial Dialogue held here on Wednesday saw the two countries exchanging views on macroeconomic situation and policy, cooperation in multilateral framework and discussed bilateral investment and financial cooperation.

An official release said the two sides expressed commitment to promote a favorable environment to enable continuous growth of bilateral trade and investment and strengthen their efforts to promote more balanced and healthier development of trade and economic cooperation.



A high-level Chinese delegation led by Zou Jiayi, Vice Minister, Ministry of Finance, People's Republic of China interacted with the Indian delegation led by Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

The release said that India and China bilateral relationship has entered into a new era after the historic informal summit between Prime Minister of India and China's President held in Wuhan in April 2018.

The India-China Financial Dialogue is a mechanism between the two countries to promote cooperation in the financial sector.

A joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the dialogue reflecting the mutual understanding and shared vision of both the countries to further strengthen cooperation in the financial sector.

The next round of India-China Financial Dialogue will be held in China. (ANI)

