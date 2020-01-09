India, China ties acting as driving force for multipolarity, economic globalization: Chinese Envoy

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Amid increasing challenges, New Delhi and Beijing have attempted to forge deeper bilateral ties between the two countries for multipolarity and economic globalization, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Thursday.

He also suggested that India and China should act as a driving force for multipolarity and economic globalization, adding, "We should jointly safeguard and multilateralism, seize the opportunity in new round of scientific and technological revolution and advocate exchange between different civilisation, establish a community with shared future for mankind and join hands to build better world for peace, development and prosperity.""This year marks the 70th year of establishment of diplomatic ties guided by important consensus reached by our two leaders. India-China relations have achieved stable and sound development and tapped deeper potentials for bilateral cooperation," the envoy said at an event.Weidong also highlighted that the era is undergoing a phase of development, profound transformation and major adjustments."The trend towards multipolarity and economic globalisation is being seen in countries and increasing interconnectivity and frontier technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and blockchains are advancing day by day. All these advances have a more profound impact on human society," he added.The envoy stated that challenges and risk are on the rise. Agendas such as unilateralism, hegemonism and power politics are haunting the world."There is the frequent use of threat. Protectionism and imbalance development has become more pronounced," Weidong said.Both neighbours held a Youth Dialogue to kick-start series of celebratory events marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China. (ANI)