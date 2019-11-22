India, China to release commemorative stamps, metal coins to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India and China will jointly release commemorative stamps and noble metal coins to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as agreed to during last month's informal summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.

The two sides will also hold 70 celebratory activities to demonstrate the historic connection between the two ancient civilizations of India and China as well as their growing bilateral relationship over the years. They will further deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including between their respective legislatures, businesses, academics, cultural and youth organisations as well as the defence forces, a statement said.The two countries will also engage in cooperative projects in studying ancient maritime links between India and China through the establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province, it said.They will also explore the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between the Indian state and the Chinese Province, conduct research on maritime links between India and China in view of our extensive contacts over the centuries and hold a conference on a ship voyage that will trace the historic connect between the two civilizations.These activities will be organised between 2020-2021, the MEA said.The Chinese side will hold a China-India Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum in India as well as the 2nd China-India Drug Regulation Meeting.The Indian side will also organise a special event on pharmaceuticals in China as part of the activities.The two sides will jointly flag-off the first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2020 in India; jointly produce and broadcast a documentary dedicated to the Yatra; and hold a special Yatra for photographers from both countries and organise a photo exhibition in India, the statement read.In addition, the Indian side will launch a Mobile App in Chinese on Indian Tourism in China.Modi and Xi met for their second informal summit at Mamallapuram, a coastal town near Chennai, on October 11-12 and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including measures to jointly combat terrorism and expansion of bilateral trade and investment. (ANI)