India, Myanmar sign MoU on defence co-operation

New Delhi (India), Jul 29 (ANI): Seeking to further strengthen their military ties, India and Myanmar on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence co-operation.

The MoU was signed after talks between the Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik and Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services (CDS), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing here.

The visit by the Senior General from Myanmar Army comes soon after the neighbouring country took strong action against Indian insurgent groups operating on their soil under Operation Sunrise 2.The CDS is currently on an official visit to India from July 25 to August 2."The talks were aimed at enhancing defence co-operation, review joint exercises and training provided to Myanmar Defence Services, strengthen maritime security by joint surveillance and capacity building, medical co-operation, pollution response and for developing new infrastructure," the Defence Ministry spokesperson said.Accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Myanmar Defence Services, the Senior General met the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.Senior General Min also paid homage at the National War Memorial.Myanmar is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy aimed towards prioritising relations with its East Asian neighbours. India has steadily increased defence co-operation with its eastern neighbour. (ANI)