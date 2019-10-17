India, Oman begin joint training exercise 'EX EASTERN BRIDGE-V'

Masirah [Oman], Oct 17 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday kickstarted its bilateral joint exercise with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO), named 'EX EASTERN BRIDGE-V' at Air Force Base Masirah. The exercise will be held till October 26.

The IAF contingent comprises of Mig 29 UPG (upgrade) combat aircraft along with C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft.



The Royal Air Force of Oman will be fielding Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16 and Hawk 200 combat aircraft in the exercise.

"The exercise will enhance inter-operability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and will provide an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices," read a facebook post by the Indian Air Force.

"For the first time, MiG-29 fighter aircraft will be participating in an international exercise outside India," the post read.

Last time, the bilateral exercise was held in 2017 at Jamnagar. (ANI)

