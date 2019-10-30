India, Russia for combating terror without double standards

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) India and Russis condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stressed the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a sustained manner without any double standards.

This was emphasised during the 11th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism held here.

The Indian delegation was led by Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Russian delegation was led by Oleg V. Syromolotov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

Both sides exchanged views on threats posed by terrorist entities globally and in their respective regions as well as ongoing concerns over terrorism in the South Asia region. They stressed the need for elimination, once and for all, of all 'safe havens' of terrorists. They also underlined the urgent need for meaningful, credible, irreversible, verifiable and sustainable action against terrorists and terrorist groups, an MEA statement said. The two sides also deliberated on measures to further strengthen and deepen counter-terrorism cooperation through intensifying exchange of information, regular meetings at experts level, sharing of best practices and capacity building efforts in all areas of mutual interest in accordance with the special and privileged strategic partnership that exists between the two countries. Both agreed that united efforts should be made to fight against terrorism and terrorism financing at multilateral forums including the UN, BRICS, FATF and SCO. It was decided that the next meeting will be held in Russia on mutually convenient dates, the statement said. rn/vd