India, Russia looking to broaden literary ties: Envoy

Panaji, Nov 21 (IANS) Both Russia and India are trying to script a "literary" edge to the bilateral relationship, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said on Thursday.

Kudashev was in the coastal state as head of a delegation from Russia, which is the 'country of focus' at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, where eight Russian films are scheduled to be screened.

"On literature I will agree, we need to do more. Modern Indian literature is not adequately represented to Russian reader. And Russian literature is not adequately represented to Indian reader. There is a good idea by the two leaders to publish ten best books in Hindi in Russian, and ten best Russian books in Hindi. All this is a good beginning," Kudashev said at a press conference at the IFFI venue.

He also said that both countries were looking to expand their bilateral ties vis a vis film production. "A legal basis is already there. I believe now is the time to take it forward. To start doing our job together. The environment is very good," he said. The nine-day long IFFI is billed as one of Asia's largest international film festivals, during which nearly 200 films from 76 countries will be screened for a more than 7000 odd strong contingent of delegates. maya/vd