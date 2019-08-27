India, US discuss regional maritime security issues

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): India and the US discussed regional maritime security issues during the fourth round of the India-US Maritime Security Dialogue held on August 23, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry release said that the meeting was held in Monterey, California.

The Indian delegation was led by Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry, and Richa Misra, Joint Secretary (Navy), Ministry of Defence.



Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Department of State, and Randall Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs led the US delegation.

"During the dialogue, the two sides discussed regional maritime security issues and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen bilateral maritime security cooperation," the release said.

The two sides also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during the earlier three rounds of maritime security dialogue.

It was agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue in India on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

