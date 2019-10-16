India, US special forces hold joint military drill in Seattle

The exercise 'Vajra Prahar' commenced at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on October 14. This is the 10th edition of the exercise, which is conducted alternately between India and the US to share the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning capabilities and operational tactics.

"Bilateral military exercises and defence exchanges are an important aspect of deepening bilateral defence cooperation between India and USA," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a statement.

In 2018, the exercise was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.