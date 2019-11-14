India, US tri-services disaster relief exercise kicks off in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The maiden India-US joint tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise named 'Tiger Triumph' between India and the United States has kicked off in the port city here.

The exercise that started off the Andhra Pradesh coast from November 13 will be carried in two phases. The Harbour Phase would be undertaken from November 13 to 16 and the Sea Phase would be undertaken from November 17 to 21.

The exercise will include events and field training that simulate moving humanitarian assistance and disaster relief force from ship to shore.It will also help in building the capacity of both the Indian and the US participants while improving their ability to operate together. It will give the American and Indian forces the opportunity to exchange best practices and share an experience.The participating elements are from all the three Services and comprise an Army battalion less two Companies, three Ships from the Navy and a Rapid Action Medical Team and Helicopters from the Indian Air Force. They would exercise alongside the US Marine Corps and Navy Ships.Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, Indian Army troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) would be participating in the exercise, according to an official release.On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships, with troops embarked, would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations.The exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony onboard US Naval Ship Germantown on November 21. (ANI)