India, Uzbekistan sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): India and Uzbekistan on Wednesday inked an agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of counter-terrorism, organised crime and human trafficking.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his Uzbek counterpart Pulat Bobojonov here today.The Indian delegation included Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, along with other senior officials.During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest including bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation, capacity building and training for Uzbek security personnel in Indian institutions, border guarding and disaster management.Emphasizing on India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership, the ministers also welcomed increased cooperation between the two Asian countries in the area of security cooperation.Both sides affirmed that the visit of Prime Minister of India to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 and visit by President of Uzbekistan to India in October 2018 and January 2019 have provided a new impetus to our relationship.Bobojonov, who is on a bilateral visit to India from November 20-23, facilitated Shah at the end of the high-level bilateral meeting. (ANI)