  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'India 2030' charts an optimistic decade ahead for nation (Book Review)

'India 2030' charts an optimistic decade ahead for nation (Book Review)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 29th, 2021, 11:15:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Vishnu Makhijani
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features