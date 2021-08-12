India achieves 100 GW installed renewable energy capacity

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The total installed renewable energy capacity in India, excluding large hydro, has crossed the milestone of 100 GW.



An official release said India stands at fourth position in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, fourth in solar and fourth in wind in terms of installed capacity.

It said while 100 GW has been installed, 50 GW is under installation and 27 GW is under tendering.

India has also enhanced its ambition to install 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

If large hydro is included the installed RE capacity increases to 146 GW.

"The achievement of installed RE capacity of 100 GW is an important milestone in India's journey towards its target of 450 GW by 2030," the release said. (ANI)

