  4. India achieves single-day record of 1.09 cr vaccinations

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 1st, 2021, 00:20:19hrs
New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) India on Tuesday achieved a new milestone of administrating over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses across the country.

The numbers are the highest achieved by India on a single day since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16.

The data of 1.09 crore vaccinations is as per the provisional reports received till 7 pm on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore Covid 19 vaccinations today. Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India is fighting strongly against Corona."

Five days back, India had administered over 1 crore (1,08,83,963) vaccine doses for the first time.

India's Covid vaccination coverage has now crossed 65 crore (65,12,14,767) doses.

--IANS

