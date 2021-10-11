India adds 18,132 new COVID-19 cases, tally lowest in over 7 months

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): India has reported a total of 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over seven months (215 days), the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.



In the last 24 hours, 193 deaths were recorded in the country due to which the death toll mounted to 4,50,782.

Kerala still has the largest Covid-19 tally with 10,691 cases and 85 deaths. In Kerala, weekly cases dipped by 17.4 per cent from the previous seven days. The state recorded less than 75,000 cases in the week for the first time since April 11-18.

As per the ministry, India's active caseload now stands at 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases. Currently, it is at 0.67 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 21,563 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,32,93,478. Consequently, India's current recovery rate is at 98 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.53 per cent. It remained less than 3 per cent for over three months (108 days) now. A daily positivity rate of 1.75 per cent was recorded, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 42 days.

A total of 58.36 crore tests have been conducted so far to detect the presence of the virus in the population.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination driven, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 95.19 crore. A total of 95,19,84,373 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries since the onset of the vaccination drive in January.

According to the Union Health Ministry, over 96.75 crore (96,75,07,995) vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories (UTs) so far by the Centre, free of cost, and through direct state procurement category. More than 8.43 crore (8,43,17,810) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and union territories to be administered, the ministry said.

"The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," said the ministry. (ANI)