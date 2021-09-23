India adds 31,923 new COVID-19 infections, active cases lowest in 187 days

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): India reported 31,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.



Out of these, Kerala reported 19,675 new infections yesterday.

India's cumulative tally has reached 3,35,63,421, and the number of active cases has declined to 3,01,604, which is the lowest in 187 days.

The ministry said that the active cases constitute 0.90 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the 24th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 2.11 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 90 days.

According to the health ministry, 3,28,15,731 people have recovered from the disease so far, out of which 31,990 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The country also reported the highest ever recoveries since March 2020 and it currently stood at 97.77 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,46,050 with 282 new deaths. The case fatality rate is at 1.33 per cent.

The testing capacity has also been ramped up; a total of 55.83 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India.

A total of 55,83,67,013 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to September 22 of which 15,27,443 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

The ministry also informed that 83.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India has administered 83,39,90,049 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far out of which 71,38,205 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)