India adds 41,195 fresh Covid cases, 490 deaths in a day

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) India on Thursday registered rise in daily Covid infections and recorded 41,195 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. For the first time in the past six days, daily cases again crossed the 40,000 mark. A total of 490 deaths were also reported in the same time span, pushing the death toll due to Covid to 4,29,669, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India has achieved the highest recovery rate ever and currently stands at 97.45 per cent. The active caseload has also registered a substantial rise of 1,636 and currently stands at 3,87,987, and constitute 1.21 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

As per the health ministry data, total 39,069 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,12,60,050 to date in India. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.23 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 17 continuous days and currently stands at 1.94 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 52 cr landmark cumulatively. A total of 44,19,627 doses of vaccines were administered in a day on Wednesday, pushing the total vaccination so far to 52,36,71,019, said the health ministry data.

The total number of samples tested up to August 11 is 48,73,70,196 including 21,24,953 samples tested on Wednesday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.

