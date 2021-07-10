India adds 42,766 new Covid cases, 1,206 deaths in 24 hrs

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,55,033 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,07,145 deaths so far.

This is the 32nd consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) India recorded 42,766 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 1,206 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 45,254 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,99,33,538 till date.

The Ministry said that a total of 37,21,96,268 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,55,802 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 42,90,41,970 samples have been tested up to July 9 for Covid-19. Of these 19,55,225 samples were tested on Friday.

On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths -- lowest since April 6. This was after on May 23, India saw record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave.

The first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported in March 2020.

