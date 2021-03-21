India adds nearly 44K new Covid cases, highest since Nov

A single-day spike of 44,489 new infections were recorded on November 26. The country has been registering an increase in cases for the eleventh consecutive day.

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) India is witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases and recorded 43,846 infections in the last 24 hours, highest so far since November, taking the total tally to 1,15,99,130 on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are exhibiting a steep rise in daily cases.

The Central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with the states and union territory over the rising cases in the country.

With the death of 197 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,59,755 in India. The active caseload in the country has mounted to 3,09,087.

With the discharge of 22,956 patients in a day, a total of 1,11,30,288 persons have been discharged so far. A total of 11,33,602 tests were done on Friday.

So far, 4.46 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after the approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

More than 16.12 lakh doses were administered on a single day on Saturday.

--IANS

aka/dpb