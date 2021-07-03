India adds over 44K Covid cases, 738 deaths in 24 hrs

India on Friday crossed four lakh deaths due to Covid. With six lakh deaths, the US is at the top of the list followed by Brazil with 5.2 lakh deaths due to the coronavirus.

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) India on Saturday recorded 738 deaths, lowest since April 8 and added 44,111 new cases of Covid in past 24 hours, less than Friday, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

The first death due to Covid-19 in the country was reported last year in March. On May 23, 2021, the country witnessed highest fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours.

On June 30, India recorded 817 fatalities due to the coronavirus, lowest since April 10.

Saturday is the 15th consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The total caseload rose to 3,05,02,362 after India crossed the three crore mark on June 25.

India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 25th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On June 29, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since March 18 while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,95,533 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,01,050 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 57,477 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,96,05,779 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 34,46,11,291 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 43,99,298 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 41,64,16,463 samples have been tested up to July 2 for Covid-19. Of these 18,76,036 samples were tested on Friday.

--IANS

aks/skp/