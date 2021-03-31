India administered over 6.43 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): With 13,04,412 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Wednesday, the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 6.43 crore, informed the Union Health Ministry.



A total of 6,43,58,765 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today, the 75th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

These include 82,47,288 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 52,38,705 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 91,34,627 frontline workers (FLWs) 1st dose, 39,23,172 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,00,39,599 1st dose beneficiaries and 86,869 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 76,74,934 (1st dose) and 13,571 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, according to the Health Ministry.

11,07,413 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,96,999 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report.

Meanwhile, India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

With this, the total number of cases in the country has surged to 1,21,49,335. The death toll in India has soared up to 1,62,468. At present, 5,52,566 cases are active in the country. (ANI)