India administers over 1 cr vaccines in a day for first time

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) India on Friday, for the first time, administered more than one crore vaccine does in a single day under its nationwide mass vaccination drive against Covid-19.

This is the highest-ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive.

In another significant achievement, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 62 crore landmark and presently stands at 62,17,06,882, as per the provisional report of the Health Ministry.