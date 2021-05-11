India administers over 18 cr Covid vaccines so far

Cumulatively, 18,00,03,160 vaccine doses have been administered in States and UTs "free of cost". Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 17,09,71,429 doses, said the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crore on Tuesday, over 90 lakh doses are still available while more than seven lakh will be dispatched within three days.

More than 90 lakh Covid vaccine doses (90,31,691) are still available with the States and UTs to be administered and more than 7 lakh (7,29,610) vaccine doses will be dispatched to them in addition within the next three days.

States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces, said the Ministry.

As per the MoHF, Maharashtra have been given maximum of 1,17,53,694 doses followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,51,31,270), Gujarat (1,48,70,490), Rajasthan (1,47,37,360), West Bengal (1,24,78,640), Karnataka (1,09,28,270), Madhya Pradesh (94,79,720), Bihar (87,65,820), Kerala (78,97,790), and Tamil Nadu (76, 43,010).

The vaccine doses available with Delhi is 3,66,731, Haryana currently has 3,72,831 doses while Jharkhand has 4,04,357. Chhattisgarh has 4,12768 vaccine doses followed by Maharashtra (4,98,756), Bihar (5,26,396), Madhya Pradesh (5,59,271), Tamil Nadu (7,89,619), Gujarat (8,32,398) and Uttar Pradesh (11,52,091).

Wastage reported from the states include, Nagaland (3.36 per cent), Tamil Nadu (4.13 per cent), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (4.85 per cent), Punjab (4.94 per cent ), Manipur (5.19 per cent), Bihar (5.20 per cent), Meghalaya (5.67 per cent), Rajasthan (5.68 per cent), Assam (5.92 per cent) and Haryana (6.49 per cent).

A total of 5,18,479 beneficiaries of the age group between 18 and 44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 25,52,843 across 30 states and UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive have received the jab.

