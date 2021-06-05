India administers over 23 cr COVID vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Amid its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has administered more than 23 crores (23,10,89,241) vaccine doses till 7 pm on Saturday.



As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 16,19,504 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 41,058 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today.

Cumulatively, 2,76,35,937 persons across 37 States/Union Territories (UTs) have received their first dose and a total of 1,60,406 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour. Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

A total of 23,10,89,241 beneficiaries include 99,62,728 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,53,413 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

1,61,57,437 frontline workers (FLWs) were innoculated with their first dose and 86,58,805 FLWs were innoculated with the second dose.

Adding up, 2,76,35,937 beneficiaries between 18-44 years of age group were given their first jab and 1,60,406 beneficiaries between 18-44 years of age group were given their second jab.

Escalating the tally further, 7,06,41,613 beneficiaries over 45 years old to 60 years old were administered their first dose and 1,12,93,868 beneficiaries over 45 years old to 60 years old were administered their second dose.

Also, 6,05,25,195 beneficiaries above 60 years were given their first dose and 1,91,99,839 beneficiaries above 60 years were given their second dose.

As on day-141 of the vaccination drive (June 5, 2021), a total of 31,20,451 vaccine doses were given. 28,70,693 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,49,758 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine. (ANI)