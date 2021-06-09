India administers over 24 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): India administered more than 24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The country has administered cumulatively more than 24 crore (24,24,79,167) vaccine doses as per the 7 pm provision report on Wednesday.

19,24,924 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 86,450 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today.

Cumulatively, 3,38,08,845 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 4,05,114 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The total of 24,24,79,167 beneficiaries include 1,00,12,624 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 69,11,311 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Adding up to the list, 1,64,71,228 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered their first dose and 87,51,277 FLWs were administered their second dose.

As many as 3,38,08,845 persons for 18-44 years of age group took the first jab and 4,05,114 persons for 18-44 years of age group took the second jab.

Also, 7,33,23,267 beneficiaries between 45 years to 60 years old were innoculated their first dose of vaccine and 1,16,22,718 beneficiaries between 45 years to 60 years old were innoculated with the second dose of vaccine.

Further, 6,16,38,580 persons above 60 years took the first jab and 1,95,34,203 persons above 60 years took the second jab of vaccine.

As on Day-145 of the vaccination drive (June 9, 2021), a total of 31,31,759 vaccine doses were given. 28,37,572 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,94,187 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm. (ANI)

