India administers over 31 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): India has administered more than 31 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Friday.



According to the health ministry data, 13,54,78,420 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,38,184 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

Also, eight states account for 59.08 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

As on Day-97 of the vaccination drive (April 22, 2021), 31,47,782 vaccine doses were given.19,25,873 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,683 sessions for the first dose and 12,21,909 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

"These include 92,42,364 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 59,04,739 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,17,31,959 FLWs (1stdose), 60,77,260 FLWs (2nddose), 4,85,34,810 1st dose beneficiaries and 65,21,662 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,55,64,330 (1st dose) and 19,01,296 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said.

3,32,730 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,013 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 34,254 while Kerala reported 26,995 new cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a high rise in the COVID daily new cases and 75.01 per cent of the new cases are reported from these ten states.

"India's total active caseload has reached 24,28,616. It now comprises 14.93 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,37,188 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 59.12 per cent of India's total active cases.

With 1,93,279 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,36,48,159 today. The national recovery rate is 83.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.15 per cent.

The health ministry said that 2,263 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 81.79 per cent of the new deaths whereas Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568) followed by Delhi with 306 daily deaths.

Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)