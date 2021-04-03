India administers over 7.3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

A total of 7,30,54,295 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 am today."Cumulatively, 7,30,54,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 11,53,614 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 89,32,642 HCWs (1st dose), 52,96,666 HCWs (2nd dose), 95,71,610 FLWs (1st dose) and 39,92,094 FLWs (2nd Dose) and 4,45,77,337 (1st dose) and 6,83,946 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years," the ministry said.The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crores (6,30,81,589) first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the 1 crore mark (99,72,706)."As on Day-77 of the vaccination drive (2nd April, 2021), 30,93,795 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 28,87,779 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,624 sessions for 1st dose and 2,06,016 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine," the Ministry said.Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 6,58,909. It now comprises 5.32 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 44,213 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.According to the health ministry, eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 81.42 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.As many as 89,129 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 47,913. It is followed by Karnataka with 4,991 while Chhattisgarh reported 4,174 new cases."Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases during this period. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases," it added.Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 77.3 per cent of the total active cases in the country out of which Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60 per cent (59.36 per cent) of the total active caseload of the country.Ten districts account for 50 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, the health ministry said.With 44,202 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,15,69,241 today. The national Recovery Rate is 93.36 per cent.714 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.Six states account for 85.85 per cent of the new deaths whereas Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (481). Punjab follows with 57 daily deaths.Odisha, Assam, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.Earlier on Friday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries, DG Police and Health Secretaries of all states and UTs, with a focus on 11 states and UTs that have been reporting very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. (ANI)