India administers over 9.43 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Ministry said that as per the provisional report till 7 am, India administered cumulatively, 9,43,34,262 vaccine doses through 14,28,500 sessions."These include 89,74,511 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,49,151 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 98,10,164 front line frontline workers FLWs (first dose), 45,43,954 FLWs (second dose), 3,75,68,033 first dose beneficiaries and 13,61,367 sencond dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,61,03,814 (first dose) and 5,23,268 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60," MoHFW said.It added that eight states account for 60 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country."As on Day-83 of the vaccination drive (April 8), 36,91,511 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 32,85,004 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 49,416 sessions for the first dose and 4,06,507 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine,' it said.In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, the Ministry said India continues to remain at the top with an average of 37,94,328 doses administered per day.The Ministry said that India's daily new cases continue to rise, and 1,31,968 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours."Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the Covid daily new cases. 83.29 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 while Uttar Pradesh reported 8,474 new cases," the Ministry said.It added that India's total Active caseload has reached 9,79,608, and it now comprises 7.50 per cent of the country's total positive cases."A net incline of 69,289 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 73.24 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 53.84 per cent of the total active caseload of the country," MoHFW noted.It also informed that 61,899 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, and the national recovery rate is 91.22 per cent."780 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 92.82 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (376). Chhattisgarh follows with 94 daily deaths," the Ministry added. (ANI)