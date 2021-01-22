India aims to strengthen global strategic partnership with US under Biden's administration

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): India will work with the United States to further enhance the bilateral ties to consolidate the vibrant and multi-faceted relations and collaborate on global challenges of common interest, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday after Joe Biden was sworn as the 46th President of the US.



"On January 20th after President Joe Biden assumed charge, PM Modi had sent him best wishes via Twitter. And as the new administration takes shape, we will continue to remain engaged at all levels and further consolidate the vibrant and multi-faceted bilateral relations and work together on global challenges of common interest," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a press briefing on the question of US-India ties in the Biden era.

"As regard for the priorities, it would be to further strengthen our global strategic partnership," Srivastava added.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had congratulated Biden for being sworn in as the new US President and had said the two countries are united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

"My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," he said.

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," PM Modi had said.

The Prime Minister had also stated the India-US partnership is based on shared values and he will work with Biden to take it to greater heights.

Anurag Srivastava today recalled how Prime Minister Modi held a telephone conversation with Biden on November 17 where they affirmed their interest in working together to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership.

"Both Biden and Prime Minister affirmed their interest in working together to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership. They had also exchanged views on shared priorities and global challenges and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," MEA spokesperson said. (ANI)