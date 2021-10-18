India and China to drive global aviation Satcom market

This will improve the passenger experience, enhance safety, and increase the efficiency of flight operations.

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) The global aviation satellite communication (Satcom) market is poised for improved flight operations and connectivity as a result of increased investment in in-flight entertainment, said Frost & Sullivan in a research report.

According to the report, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) will generate the highest revenue for the market over the forecast period primarily driven by China and India, where the demand for domestic travel is high.

With the aviation market's shift toward more connected and smart aircraft, the market, comprising of the cockpit segment, cabin segment, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC), is estimated to reach $730.4 million by 2030 from $527.2 million in 2020, at a 3.3 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

However, due to the impact of Covid-19, the industry will likely witness incremental growth till 2023.

Air travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic numbers by 2024, and the demand for aviation Satcom will inflate steadily throughout the forecast period, Frost & Sullivan said.

The report further said, in order to tap the growth prospects, Satcom players should offer hardware solutions suitable for low earth orbit (LEO) capacities, satellite operators must develop smaller and cheaper hardware for the Satcom service portfolio by partnering with multiple hardware developers, and launch new satellites to provide seamless connectivity.

Then, vendors need to determine which satellite mission can be launched from their end to offer seamless global connectivity to airlines, partner with LEO satellite operators to provide low-cost capacity to airlines, and geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) satellite operators should partner with LEO satellite operators to offer cheaper services and enhance existing capabilities.

It also called for enhancing the passenger experience by providing live content, and satellite operators should partner with live TV channel providers to stream their content onboard the aircraft.

--IANS

vj/vd