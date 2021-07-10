India and Vietnam review relations as Modi wishes Vietnam's new PM

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Extending his wishes to his newly appointed Vietnam counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries would continue to become stronger under his able guidance.

Modi welcomed the fact that both countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean Region, and hence the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can contribute to promote regional stability, prosperity and development.

In this context, a statement issued from Prime Minister's Office said, the Prime Minister also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow members of the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Modi pursued India's opinion in a telephonic conversation with the Vietnam Prime Minister earlier this morning.

Modi thanked PM Chinh for the valuable support provided by the government and people of Vietnam during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The leaders agreed that both countries should continue consultations and cooperation to support each other's continuing efforts against the pandemic.

Both Prime Ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their views on different areas of cooperation.

Noting that year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the leaders agreed to celebrate this auspicious milestone in a befitting manner through various commemorative activities.

Prime Minister Modi also invited PM Chinh to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date.

--IANS

rak/skp/