India appreciates maritime bridge with Kuwait enabling smooth oxygen flow: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said India has conveyed appreciation for the maritime bridge between India and Kuwait that is enabling smooth oxygen flow.



In a telephonic talk with Kuwait Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed Al Sabah, Jaishankar conveyed his appreciation for the support extended by Kuwait.

"A warm call today with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Conveyed our appreciation for the maritime bridge with Kuwait that is enabling smooth oxygen flow," Dr S Jaishankar tweeted after the telephonic call.

Kuwait was one of the first countries to come forward and offer support to India during the challenging time India is facing due to the Covid pandemic.

The ongoing assistance from Kuwait includes Kuwait Air Force Aircraft KAF 3201 carrying 40 tonnes of assistance sent by Govt of State of Kuwait including ventilators (11), oxygen cylinders (282), oxygen concentrator (60) and medicines and other medical equipment, reported indiansinkuwait.com.

Indian naval ship INS Kolkata carried Kuwait Govt assistance of Liquid Medical Oxygen (Two 20 metric tonnes ISO cryo tankers totalling 40 metric tonnes LMO), oxygen cylinders (200), oxygen concentrators (4), Kuwaiti merchant Ship carrying Kuwait Govt assistance of Liquid Medical Oxygen (Three 25 metric tonnes semi-trailers totalling 75 metric tonnes LMO) and 1000 oxygen cylinder, INS Kochi with Kuwait Govt assistance of Liquid Medical Oxygen (Three 20 metric tonnes ISO cryo tankers totalling 60 metric tonnes LMO), oxygen cylinders (800) and oxygen concentrators (2) and INS Tabar with Kuwait Govt assistance of Liquid Medical Oxygen (Two 20 metric tonnes ISO cryo tankers totalling 40 metric tonnes LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders (600), reported indiansinkuwait.com.

Today, fourth Naval ship INS Shardul will be leaving Kuwait to India and another consignment of medical supplies. (ANI)

