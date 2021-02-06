India approves supply of 1,00,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], February 6 (ANI): India has approved supply of 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia, the Indian embassy in Phnom Penh said on Saturday.



The embassy said the decision is a testament to India's appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of Cambodia.

The supply has been approved in response to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance in supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The India Embassy in Phnom Penh is pleased to announce that the Government of India has approved the supply of one hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Kingdom of Cambodia on an urgent basis," the embassy said.

"The supply has been assured through the Serum Institute of India despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and our commitment to our domestic population. The decision is a testament to India's appreciation for Cambodia as an important partner and its concern for the health and prosperity of the people of Cambodia," it added.

Cambodia has so far registered over 470 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

From January 20 onwards, New Delhi has supplied coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

