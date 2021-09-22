India at forefront of global response to Covid pandemic: President

Kovind also stated that under the world's largest vaccination campaign, Indians have received more than 800 million doses so far.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind reiterated on Wednesday that India has been at the forefront of the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure collective health and economic well-being.

The President was speaking after accepting the credentials from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Iceland, Gambia, Spain, Brunei Darussalam and Sri Lanka in a virtual ceremony, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Kovind added that India's engagement in the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in mutually beneficial partnerships.

"India remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind the interests of the developing countries and the under-represented," he said.

Those who presented their credentials were Gudni Bragason, Ambassador of Iceland; Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of Gambia; Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, Ambassador of Spain; Dato Alaihuddin Mohamad Taha, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; and Asoka Milinda Moragoda, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka.

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointment and conveyed his good wishes to them for a successful tenure in India. He noted that India enjoyed close ties with all the countries represented and shared a common vision of peace and prosperity, the communique said.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners conveyed their good wishes to the President on behalf of their respective leaderships and reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

